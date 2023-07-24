Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Fabrizio reveals Chelsea are closing in on yet another Arsenal target

Chelsea look to beat Arsenal for another talent

Chelsea are reportedly making significant strides in their pursuit of Elye Wahi, a player who was also on Arsenal’s radar.

The Blues’ impressive activity in the transfer market has led them to the brink of potentially hijacking another target from their London rivals.

As talks advance and an agreement draws closer, Chelsea are planning a loan move for the youngster in the upcoming season, followed by a possible permanent transfer to the club in the future. Which might appeal to his parent club Montpellier.

The competition for talented young players in the transfer market is fierce, and Chelsea’s proactive approach has put them in a strong position to secure the signature of the highly-rated French forward. While Arsenal had shown interest in Wahi, Chelsea’s swift and decisive actions could result in them landing the sought-after talent.

For the Gunners, this development may serve as a wake-up call. The North London outfit have been active in the transfer market themselves, but they must now act quickly to trim their bloated squad and streamline their targets to avoid missing out on top prospects. With Chelsea and other clubs naturally lurking in the background, Arsenal cannot afford to delay their decisions.

Kudus and Wahi are players that Arsenal like

The competition between London rivals in the transfer market is nothing new, and it is a testament to the allure and ambition of both clubs.

Chelsea’s recent success, including their UEFA Champions League triumph, has further heightened their appeal to potential signings, while Arsenal are eager to rebuild and reestablish their status as a top club.

As the negotiations with Montpellier continue, Chelsea’s determination to secure the France’s u21 international’s services is evident.

The Blues’ desire to accelerate the talks indicates their eagerness to complete the deal and add another promising young talent to their ranks.

Arsenal, on the other hand, must act swiftly and decisively to avoid losing out on yet another potential star. Time is of the essence, and both clubs will be eager to bolster their squads ahead of the new season to compete for the shiny trophies.

Writer – Yash Bisht

