Fabrizio reveals that Arsenal have no “big money” targets in mind – “I can guarantee”

Do we need to be worried about Arsenal’s winter transfer plans? Among Gooners, the idea was that this January transfer window, the club would be proactive. Over the last few months, the need for Arsenal to bolster their attack has been clear. Last summer, after they failed to sign a top striker, Arsenal aimed to sign a dynamic winger but didn’t succeed. Instead, they made a panic buy by getting Raheem Sterling on a loan deal.

That Sterling deal has had no impact on Arsenal’s attack; they’ve struggled to score goals from open play and have massively relied on Bukayo Saka to bail them out at times. The Arsenal attack needed to be bolstered—they needed to get the best they could.

As we expect the club to enhance Arsenal’s attack, Fabrizio Romano’s latest comments may have some Gooners worried. Romano states, “There is a possibility Arsenal do something during January, but as of today, I can guarantee you that they haven’t decided yet whether they are going to invest big money or not.”

From these comments, you can’t help but ask: did Edu’s departure leave Arsenal’s transfer plans in disarray? Don’t Arsenal know that in the second half of the season, they’ll have to be at their absolute best?

As good as Arsenal’s defense is with William Saliba, and as strong as their midfield is with Partey, giving Arteta an influential attacker like Isak could make a significant difference. We’ve already discussed that the only way Arsenal’s decision-makers can show their title ambitions is by supporting coach Arteta. This question of whether to spend or not doesn’t make sense.

Millions should be spent. If an attacking signing could secure the league title for Arsenal, they absolutely should make the investment.

What do you think?

Peter Rix

