Fabrizio confirms that Arsenal have rejected Marseille’s latest offer for Nketiah

Marseille’s insistence on signing Eddie Nketiah in this transfer window looks like it will pay off, as the French club seems extremely keen to make him their Number Nine, but it appears that Arteta and Edu are still nowhere near agreeing with OM on the terms of the deal.

With Roberto de Zerbi as the coach now, Marseille expects to challenge for the French Ligue 1 title this season and it is natural that he wants to do his shopping in the Premier League, and of course Arsenal and Marseille have a great recent history of doing business that has worked out for the French giants.

But it seems that yet again, they have not matched Arsenal’s terms, as Fabrizio Romano revealed in his Daily Breifing on CaughtOffside this morning:… Arsenal reject a new proposal from Olympique Marseille for Eddie Nketiah. Understand the proposal is in the region of €27m but was still considered not enough to let Eddie leave. OM agreed personal terms with Nketiah but still no agreement with the Gunners.

Sometimes I just wish Arsenal could finalise all their transfer deals earlier, especially as it was suggested this morning that Arsenal simply cannot confirm any new arrivals at the club until it is certain that our sales are going through.

This makes sense of course as we can only have so many players in our squad, but why do I keep getting this niggling worry that everyone will be trying to argue about every penny right up until the final hour of the transfer window?

