Fabrizio reveals that “Arsenal were never really in the race” for Victor Osimhen… and why.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal rejected the opportunity to sign Victor Osimhen. But why? According to the Italian transfer expert, Arsenal were offered a chance to sign Osimhen in June. The North Londoners, on the other hand, felt that the arrangement (price and wages) was too expensive. Apparently, the proposition required Arsenal to cover the player’s release clause, worth up to 130 million euros, and agree to the striker’s high wages. That did not appeal to Arsenal’s decision-makers, and Romano says that the financial side of the deal put them off. Arsenal’s cooled interest in recruiting a striker after missing out on Benjamin Sesko did not help Osimhen’s wish to move to the Emirates Stadium. In fact, Romano says by the start of June it was clear Arsenal would not sign him.

Romano said: “Let me say that also, at the beginning of the summer transfer window, in June, Arsenal were also offered the possibility to sign Victor Osimhen. That time, for the value of the release clause – so, something between €120 million and €130 million (£101m-£109m).

“Arsenal immediately decided against that possibility. Then, we saw again in the rumours in the media in Italy, Osimhen and Arsenal again in July and August – that was never a possibility. That’s because Arsenal, already in June, decided against investing on a number nine.

“So, Arsenal were not going to put big money on that player and especially they were not going to put that amount of money on that player. In case of an opportunity like Benjamin Sesko, Arsenal were prepared to do it. €50-€60 million (£42m-£50m) was something OK.

“But, for €120 million, Arsenal were never prepared to pay that money. It was also about FFP and the salary. The salary of Victor Osimhen for Arsenal was something that they didn’t want to afford.

“This is why Arsenal were never really in the race this summer for Victor Osimhen, but they were offered this possibility.”

It was heartbreaking to see how frustrated Osimhen was in his search for a new club; at this point last year, he definitely had plenty of suitors. However, his not headline worthy run in the 2023-24 season, as well as his high price tag and salary, chased away potential suitors. His chance to ever play for Arsenal may be passed, but it is excellent that he has secured a loan transfer to Galatasary; hope everything goes well for him.

Darren N

