Fabrizio reveals the first top player Arsenal could sell this summer

While we eagerly anticipate the addition of new players to elevate this Arsenal team, it’s clear that Mikel Arteta’s transfer budget necessitates some sales. Following the 2023–24 season, a number of Arsenal periphery players were, as per reports, linked with a move away from the club. Regrettably, the club has not yet sold any players at all so far.

Well, there’s an update about that, as transfer insider Fabrizio Romano identified a player who will undoubtedly depart; no player has yet been sold.

Reiss Nelson, who only received 731 minutes of game time in 24 appearances, mostly as a substitute, is a player we should watch keenly, according to the Italian. For a player who signed a new contract last summer, it is disappointing that the 24-year-old wants to leave for a fresh start.

“Reiss Nelson – The Arsenal winger could be one to watch this summer as outgoings will be important as well as signings this summer,” Romano said as per Caught Offside.

“For now Arsenal are not in a rush to bring in new players as it will depend on the right opportunities, but they could be open to some sales, with Nelson someone to keep an eye on.”

With Romano identifying Nelson as a player likely to go, he must be getting behind the scenes murmurs and knows something we don’t. Don’t be surprised that the next time you scroll your phone, there will be a “Here we go” update involving Reiss Nelson.

