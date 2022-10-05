Fabrizio Romano reveals two more Brazilians currently on Arsenal’s radar

There is no doubt that Arsenal had an excellent summer transfer window, but of course we all know that we are still lacking a few top class backups to take us to the next level.

But one thing is for sure is that we are desperately in need of another midfielder and probably a winger to give us much-needed squad depth to challenge on all fronts.

Ian Wringht has already teased us with his knowledge that Arsenal fans can expect some great new arrivals if we “finish in the Top Four”, and now the transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has revealed another couple of Brazilians that could join the Gunners either in January or next summer.

“Danilo is one of the players that Arsenal have tracked during the summer but it was never close to being completed, Palmeiras wanted more than €35m for him,” Romano explained in CaughtOffside.

“Douglas Luiz remains in the list but nothing has been decided yet for January.”

Obviously Edu and Arteta will have many more possible targets being investigated as possible future Arsenal players, but those two are not bad names to have on our list, are they?

