Fabrizio Romano and Arsenal wonderkid target claim January move off

Ivan Fresneda has been hotly linked with a move to Arsenal in recent months, but he now looks set to stay with Valladolid for the remainder of the season.

The Gunners are believed to be considering allowing Cedric Soares to leave the club before the window closes, with Fulham remaining a possible destination for the Portuguese. Cedric’s departure would leave our full-back positions a little short, especially with Kieran Tierney, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Takehiro Tomiyasu’s yet to stay fit and available for long spells.

Despite the above, our chances of landing target Fresneda appear to be slimming with the January window set to close at 11PM tomorrow, with him telling fans that he will not be leaving in recent days, while Fabrizio Romano also added that his move appears off at present.

Otra buena noticia para el Real Valladolid: tiene pinta que Fresneda no va a salir en este mercado. El traspaso se pospone, salvo sorpresa de última hora — Chus Rodríguez (@chusrodriguez) January 29, 2023

🚨 Understand Iván Fresneda will stay at Valladolid in January unless there are twists in the final hours. Arsenal & Borussia Dormtund wanted Spanish talented RB but deal was never done, Fresneda now expected to stay and help Valladolid. Next step: top club move in the summer. pic.twitter.com/kpn08KLUxr — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 30, 2023

I imagine that Cedric’s exit will be blocked if we have no replacement lined up, and with less than 48 hours remaining, it might be best for us to keep our current options until the end of the term. Fresneda does look an exciting player, but whether he would be able to enjoy much first-team football with our team this season is unlikely, and it might be best for all involved to see the current campaign out as they are.

Patrick

