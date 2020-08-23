Fabrizio Romano announces Magalhaes to Arsenal “deal is finally done”

Yet again, we have another day of waiting for official confirmation that Gabriel Magalhaes has become a Gunner at last, but we surely must be getting closer every minute.
But we do have a (sort of) official announcement from the respected Italian sports expert Fabrizio Romano, who declared last night on Twitter that a final agreement had been reached with Arsenal, and the Brazilian will be flying to London on Monday to sign a five-year contract…
Gabriel Magalhães to Arsenal, here we go! Total agreement just completed: he will fly on Monday to London to sign his contract until June 2025, €30M to Lille (add ons included), official statement on next week. The deal is finally done. ⚪️🔴 #AFC #Arsenal #transfers
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 22, 2020
If that tweet wasn’t clear enough, he then followed it up with this retweet….
DONE DEAL: @Arsenal have completed the signing of @biel_m04 ✍️🔴 (via @FabrizioRomano) pic.twitter.com/KR7UYetgBB
— 433 (@433) August 22, 2020
This has certainly been the longest transfer saga of the window so far, but hopefully once Magalhaes is officially announced in a few days the club can move onto our next targets.
And hopefully we’ll see a few of our players moving out very soon, or we are going to end up with a whole army of defenders!
Waiting for Official Announcement..
Good week ahead to us all.
COYG
Nice, if we can get Partey next, get rid of some deadwood, and by some miracle try out for Aouar again, we can comfortably say that the team is fully Arteta’s team, built to suit his vision
Gk ✔️
Defence ✔️
Attack ✔️
Midfield ⏳
I hope be lives up to expectations when he finally signs ,as with any new player coming to a new league and team he will find it difficult to adapt .
I get when we get involved in a new signing fans will jump on the hype train but how many Arsenal fans can honesty say that they have even seen him play(YouTube does not count ) ,because I haven’t and I watch quite abit of french football .
We are already seeing fans expecting a centre back pairing of him and saliba and none of us have even seen them perform yet .
Let’s hope it works out for both players and we see them turn out for us for years to come .
Exciting,
Then there’s this talk about Thiago Alcantara (Hopefully the romours are true). At least there’s some direction
Can’t wait to annaunce magalheas is great defender
Im happy with this signing of course, but I dont see how his signing has taken priority of partley. Im sure his signing would have the biggest positive impact on the team 🤷♂️
What a palava.This has dragged on & on & on.Contract wont be signed now till tomorrow ( Monday) nothing 100% till ink dry on the paper.Transfers are absolutely torturous with our club.After & if it’s completed we move move on to the next saga…..
I knew over a week ago that he would sign,I think this arsenal in terms of the transfer market,do not allow themselves get bullied.In the gazidis/Wenger era,even when we had champions League football we would regularly allow targets slip through our hands,when only a few extra quids would get us the player,e.g hazard,Ronaldo and many more,we lacked suave negotiators and once there was competition,we would bow out like cowards.gazidis and Wenger were yes boys to kroenke,. Now we have a coach and director who challenges kroenke to getting in players,I watched arteta go live telling the owners to support him close the gap on mancity and Liverpool,I also heard he told William that he hopes to win the champions League in three years,that’s ambition,I love that mentality,I hate pessimistic realists,and he is building a team that in three years would compete,saliba and Gabriel could potentially be a world class pairing by then,Tierney would have attained the level of Robertson,the likes of saka,Martinelli,nketiah,willock and Smith Rowe would have come off age,Pepe should have attained the consistency of salah. And then apart from the fact he has got in Willian and Gabriel,two players who should aid our progress to the top 4,there are talks of negotiating for the likes of aouar,partey,thiago and co,we don’t do basement signings anymore.arteta knows we need the best to be able to compete.i know for certain we will sign partey,that immediately strengthens the midfield. Am truly excited for next season,if arteta can get in the players he wants and successfully offload d deadwoods