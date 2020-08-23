Fabrizio Romano announces Magalhaes to Arsenal “deal is finally done”

Yet again, we have another day of waiting for official confirmation that Gabriel Magalhaes has become a Gunner at last, but we surely must be getting closer every minute.

But we do have a (sort of) official announcement from the respected Italian sports expert Fabrizio Romano, who declared last night on Twitter that a final agreement had been reached with Arsenal, and the Brazilian will be flying to London on Monday to sign a five-year contract…

Gabriel Magalhães to Arsenal, here we go! Total agreement just completed: he will fly on Monday to London to sign his contract until June 2025, €30M to Lille (add ons included), official statement on next week. The deal is finally done. ⚪️🔴 #AFC #Arsenal #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 22, 2020

If that tweet wasn’t clear enough, he then followed it up with this retweet….

This has certainly been the longest transfer saga of the window so far, but hopefully once Magalhaes is officially announced in a few days the club can move onto our next targets.

And hopefully we’ll see a few of our players moving out very soon, or we are going to end up with a whole army of defenders!