Fabrizio Romano casts doubt over Arsenal’s seriousness in signing Euro 2024 winner

Mikel Merino has been linked with a summer move to Arsenal, and the Spanish midfielder is expected to be a fine addition to the club’s squad.

The Gunners have one of the best midfields in the Premier League, but it has not been good enough to win the title, and they will keep improving.

Although Arsenal is not expected to lose any key players, the Gunners continue to consider a move for Merino.

Barcelona is another club looking to sign him, and Mikel Arteta’s side is willing to battle the Catalans to add him to their squad.

Arsenal has been preoccupied with their move for Riccardo Calafiori, and Fabrizio Romano has now delivered an update on their interest in Merino.

He reveals to Give Me Sport:

“Mikel Arteta was the one who was pushing to have Riccardo Calafiori this summer. So Arteta is having an important influence, obviously, together with Edu (Gaspar) in Arsenal’s strategy.

“So this is the idea also for Mikel Merino, the appreciation is 100% confirmed, but again, we can’t guarantee that it’s going to be him, because at the moment, there is still no bid or concrete negotiation.”

Merino is one of the best midfielders on the continent now, and if we do not act fast, another top club could steal him from under our noses.

If he wants to leave La Liga, more clubs could show interest in his signature in the coming weeks.

