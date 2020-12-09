Fabrizio Romano claims Aouar is January back-up option

Arsenal failed in a public pursuit of Lyon’s Houssem Aouar during the summer, but Fabrizio Romano now claims he will be the back-up option in January.

The Gunners failed to agree a fee with the Ligue 1 club during the summer months, while Jean Michel Aulas talked publicly on Canal+ (via Goal) about the disagreement over the player’s valuation, and we ended the window without adding a creative talent to our midfield.

Fast forward some months and that failure has become overly apparent, with our team struggling to create enough opportunities for our forwards, and very little goals being scored.

Now we anxiously await the reopening of the transfer window, with the hope that we will be able to fix our issues, and while Aouar is yet to secure a move to a bigger club, Romano claims Dominik Szoboszlai will be the priority, and that contact has already been made with the Hungarian’s agent.

“I think they will try again for sure,” he told the Arsenal Lounge. “Now we have to happen what will happen with Szoboszlai, they are waiting on his final decision.

“But immediately after Szoboszlai signs with another club, they could move again for Aouar. They have already spoke with his agent.

“It is not easy to sign Aouar in January, but he is at the top of the list for Arsenal. He’s a favourite for Arteta, it’s the same for the board. So, yes, in my opinion they will try again.”

Should Szoboszlai be the priority over Aouar on ability, or could this decision simply be about the player’s release clause?

Patrick