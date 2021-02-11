Fabrizio Romano claims ‘Arsenal are open’ to loanee’s return next season

Fabrizio Romano claims that Arsenal are open to the return of Matteo Guendouzi next season, despite the issues between him and Mikel Arteta previously.

The Frenchman was sent on loan to Hertha Berlin this summer, having fallen out with manager Mikel Arteta on two occasions.

Guendouzi is enjoying his time in the Bundesliga, picking up 15 appearances in all competitions, adding two goals and assist to his name.

Hertha Berlin have been mentioned as keen on extending his stay with the club, with a permanent deal being mooted, but Romano insists that his future at Arsenal may not be over.

“They appreciate the talent, they appreciate the player,” he told The Blind Gooner YouTube channel.

“They were thinking like he should be a starter, not just one of the midfielders. When a player comes back, lot of situations could change. Arsenal are open with Matteo.”

With Dani Ceballos only with the club on loan, and with Mo Elneny finding less and less minuted in the first-team of late, there certainly appears to be room for another midfielder to step up and vie with Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey for minutes.

The Ghanaian certainly needs to find a way to stay fit at Arsenal, with him sidelined for the fourth time already, and a player like Guendouzi could well be ideal for our squad.

Should Arteta give the 21 year-old another chance?

Patrick