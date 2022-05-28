Fabrizio Romano claims that Arsenal have agreed a new five-year deal with Eddie Nketiah, a player who had been targeted by a number of clubs around Europe in recent months.
The 22 year-old took his chance with both hands when Alexandre Lacazette was absent with illness heading into the final weeks of the current campaign, and he earned the right to hold onto that first-team role after a string of fine performances including starring against both Chelsea and Manchester United.
We had worried that we would lose our academy star with his contract having entered into it’s final weeks of late, but thankfully we now look to have tied him down to a new long-term deal.
Eddie Nketiah’s new contract will be valid until June 2027. Five year deal now set to be signed, as Arsenal wanted him to stay at all costs. ⚪️🔴 #AFC
Crystal Palace, West Ham and two Bundesliga clubs approached Eddie but he’s staying. pic.twitter.com/tQQmBtpSNL
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 28, 2022
His recent form had even seen the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool linked with his signature, while he wasn’t short of other clubs also believed to be on his radar, but we look like we can put the saga behind us and concentrate on our incomings with a replacement for Alexandre Lacazette likely to be next on the agenda.
Patrick
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Video – The Just Arsenal Show: Alfie and Rob discuss Nketiah and Elneny and how the latest news affects Arsenal’s transfer window
9 CommentsAdd a Comment
If we follow this up with Morata I think we should riot.
I suspect that offering him a new deal is a mistake knowing that he was playing for a lucrative move on a free rather than a career with Arsenal.
I just hope he does not revert back to the player he has been before this vein of form i.e. not a particularly good player…
I like Eddie, but if it’s as big a contract as suggested it’s a joke, and a continuation of the wenger era contracts that started this mess
if he wants regular football and improve
then he should not have sign a new deal
fans want big name and big tag strikers
The player that simply couldn’t be trusted all year now got 5 years extension haha
I wonder what really people, which big names are you referring to?, they come with those tags and fail .Atleast Eddie knows the culture of Arsenal, plus at his age he can improve and gives us that cutting edge we want upfront
Yes. We simply can’t lose Nketiah, because:
– His effort in high pressing is more intense than our senior CFs
– He has been playing with other academy graduates for many years
– He seems to have learned a lot from our senior CFs and his previous failures as a CF, hence his big improvement
He is not a big name now, but he possesses
the necessary skills to become a superstar.The new contract does not mean that Arsenal has dismissed a super striker or even more than one.
Yes, well deserved oppoturnity given to premier league bst yng striker. Up up nkethia