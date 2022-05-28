Fabrizio Romano claims that Arsenal have agreed a new five-year deal with Eddie Nketiah, a player who had been targeted by a number of clubs around Europe in recent months.

The 22 year-old took his chance with both hands when Alexandre Lacazette was absent with illness heading into the final weeks of the current campaign, and he earned the right to hold onto that first-team role after a string of fine performances including starring against both Chelsea and Manchester United.

We had worried that we would lose our academy star with his contract having entered into it’s final weeks of late, but thankfully we now look to have tied him down to a new long-term deal.

Eddie Nketiah’s new contract will be valid until June 2027. Five year deal now set to be signed, as Arsenal wanted him to stay at all costs. ⚪️🔴 #AFC Crystal Palace, West Ham and two Bundesliga clubs approached Eddie but he’s staying. pic.twitter.com/tQQmBtpSNL — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 28, 2022

His recent form had even seen the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool linked with his signature, while he wasn’t short of other clubs also believed to be on his radar, but we look like we can put the saga behind us and concentrate on our incomings with a replacement for Alexandre Lacazette likely to be next on the agenda.

Patrick

