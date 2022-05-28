Arsenal News Latest News

Fabrizio Romano claims Arsenal have agreed five-year deal with coveted striker

Fabrizio Romano claims that Arsenal have agreed a new five-year deal with Eddie Nketiah, a player who had been targeted by a number of clubs around Europe in recent months.

The 22 year-old took his chance with both hands when Alexandre Lacazette was absent with illness heading into the final weeks of the current campaign, and he earned the right to hold onto that first-team role after a string of fine performances including starring against both Chelsea and Manchester United.

We had worried that we would lose our academy star with his contract having entered into it’s final weeks of late, but thankfully we now look to have tied him down to a new long-term deal.

His recent form had even seen the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool linked with his signature, while he wasn’t short of other clubs also believed to be on his radar, but we look like we can put the saga behind us and concentrate on our incomings with a replacement for Alexandre Lacazette likely to be next on the agenda.

Patrick

9 Comments

Add a Comment

    1. I suspect that offering him a new deal is a mistake knowing that he was playing for a lucrative move on a free rather than a career with Arsenal.
      I just hope he does not revert back to the player he has been before this vein of form i.e. not a particularly good player…

      Reply

  2. I like Eddie, but if it’s as big a contract as suggested it’s a joke, and a continuation of the wenger era contracts that started this mess

    Reply

  3. if he wants regular football and improve
    then he should not have sign a new deal

    fans want big name and big tag strikers

    Reply

  5. I wonder what really people, which big names are you referring to?, they come with those tags and fail .Atleast Eddie knows the culture of Arsenal, plus at his age he can improve and gives us that cutting edge we want upfront

    Reply

    1. Yes. We simply can’t lose Nketiah, because:

      – His effort in high pressing is more intense than our senior CFs

      – He has been playing with other academy graduates for many years

      – He seems to have learned a lot from our senior CFs and his previous failures as a CF, hence his big improvement

      Reply

  6. He is not a big name now, but he possesses
    the necessary skills to become a superstar.The new contract does not mean that Arsenal has dismissed a super striker or even more than one.

    Reply

