Fabrizio Romano claims Arsenal interested in second Man City star

Arsenal interested in two Man City players

Regardless of whether Arsenal ply their trade in the Champions League or Europa League next season, the club look determined to strengthen the squad in the close season.

Several names have been linked to them recently. But one of them took the Gunners faithful by surprise.

Although everyone knows that the London based club are chasing a deal for Man City’s Gabriel Jesus, it has been recently reported that Arsenal are also tracking his teammate İlkay Gündoğan.

The 31-year-old is out of contract in the next summer window and the current Premier League champions apparently won’t block his move away from the Etihad Stadium.

Although things might take a drastic turn and the German might end up staying at Man City, that situation looks unlikely.

Arsenal have been linked to a whole host of central midfielders. Leicester City’s Youri Tielemans has made the most noise.

However, attracting the biggest names in Europe, Tielemans and Gündoğan, will only come if the Gunners qualify for the Champions League next season. And currently that is a far-fetched dream.

Since his €27 million arrival from German side Borussia Dortmund, Gündoğan has made 252 appearances for City, scoring 47 and assisting 33 times.

He has been an ever-present name at the heart of Pep Guardiola’s side that has won three Premier League titles, one FA Cup and four League Cups.

Although he’ll bring much needed experience, I just don’t think we should pursue a deal for the midfield maestro.

Arsenal have made countless mistakes in the past, by signing players having already reached their peak years.

The only rational reason of bringing him to the Emirates Stadium will be a financial one.

