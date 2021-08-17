Fabrizio Romano claims forward could be set to leave ‘in the next days’

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Alexandre Lacazette could be just days away from leaving Arsenal.
The Gunners striker is into the final 12 months of his current contract, although there has been little concrete rumours linking him with a move.
Laca was left out of the playing squad for our opening Premier league match of the term, alongside Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, with the club claiming that both were suffering with illness, and the Italian ‘In the know’ journalist doesn’t refute the clubs claims on that.
He does however insist that Auba isn’t close to an exit, despite recent links with a move to Barcelona and with him missing Friday’s fixture, but that his attacking team-mate could well be close to the exit door.
“I’m told they are sick,” Romano stated to the Arsenal Lounge. “I would keep an eye on Lacazette more than Aubameyang because there is a chance that Lacazette will be leaving Arsenal in the next days.”
This will likely come as exciting news for Arsenal fans who are keen to see our attack freshened up, although it remains to be seen whether the club have a replacement already lined up, with us having missed out on Tammy Abraham who has just joined Jose Mourinho’s Roma.
If we could secure Laca’s exit, who should be our number one target to replace him?
Patrick
This is true.
My mate who works in the wine section of our local supermarket told me.
Watford has offered Troy Deeney in a staight
swap for Lacazette who accepted a 100k p/w cut.
Arsenal had also offered both Willian and Kolasinac to sweeten the deal but the Watford responded by saying “We are not THAT desperate 🙂
The number one target was apparently Tammy Abraham, well Artetas and he has gone, so what has happened over the last week, to cause the situation we are in. Abraham gone to his second choice and three strikers who are all being trawled about gone “sick” and we start our first game with a rookie striker.
So Arteta as lost the dressing room on top of the fans ,how on earth is he still in the job .
1 game in and the season is over
Fans actually excepted this and had the nerve to moan at the real fans who wanted him gone well before last season finished .
Now these same fans have turned their back on him after one game and seemed to have forgotten that we are in this mess because of fans like themselves ,at least think for yourself rather than jumping on the first bandwagon that pulls up .
Shame as we could have gotten a proper manager in for this season if we weren’t all slow thinkers ,fans got the last 2 managers removed and will also be the undoing of Arteta.
Dan kit that was uncalled for
You call it uncalled for sue ,I’ll call it truth .
Tell me what I’ve said is not .
1 game in and everyone wants him gone .
Same fans that abused other fans for wanting the same thing just earlier .
I 100% agree with you Dan. We have far too many fans that support mediocrity and hide behind, “I’m supporting the team”.
True supporters won’t stand by idly by while they watch MA and Edu make a mockery of the proud Arsenal history. I think most people just don’t like admitting they were wrong.
I’ve been supportive of Arteta sometimes more in hope, but that doesn’t make me what you have called people like me. I haven’t yet turned my back on him after one game but will certainly do so, if a few games in, there isn’t a serious improvement.
I have tried to take the best out of the situation – as in a new coach at a club that was absolutely too big for him at the time. It would have been a miracle if Arteta had been successful immediately- although there will always be exceptions in management – and he should have done what most aspiring managers do which is to come up through the ranks
Arteta is a part of the problem but the buck lies with the disgraceful mismanagement off the field. I hope that by giving him a few weeks I can form a proper assessment after the summer window. It will either b👍 Or 👎 and definitely ‘no give him till the January transfer window’
Got a lot to say for yourself for someone who’s never been to an Arsenal game in his entire life.
How do you know what games I’ve been to Jimmy .
The irony of what you’re saying Dan kit, when I said the same about Wenger, and constantly attacked by you!
The obvious difference between us is that I always think of the club first, whereas as you have clear agendas!
See your problem is Thirdman you don’t ever listen
I was up for Wenger in 2013 so I’m not sure why you keep bringing me up in your little point scoring posts .
Another poster who doesn’t actually read what others post
Like I said before anyway I have now I treat in speaking to you and you knew this but twice today you have been on my posts again looking for a reaction ,gave you my answer on this one not again .
@Dan Kit
You need to get over yourself dude. The fans didn’t get anybody sacked or fired. Because, if the “real fans” were as influential as you claim, then they would have had a hand in securing the needed players able to keep us from falling to 8th place, twice. So sit back in your arm chair, crack a cold one and chill…
NY so fans had no play in our last 2 managers going ?
You think the owners are going g to stand there and let fans boo the team without repercussions?
Stick to your political posts mate as football isn’t for you .
Dan Kit
Stick to that arm chair,”coach”and stay in that delusional place of “the real fan”…
I will rather have Aubamayang leave than Lacazette. Aubamayang lost his mojo 2 seasons ago. Lacazette fights for the team
AGREE
If we are really running out of options I could see Pepe playing CF with Saka and Martinelli on the wings.
Pepe has a ton of ability but needs a real coach to beat the over-dribbling out of him on the wing! But when he’s close to goal he’s not shy to shoot and actually has a pretty good conversion rate if I remember correctly.
What’s this the “bromance” to be broken up? Good luck now getting performances out of Aubameyang, although he may follow Lacazette out the door. Question: where are Arsenal’s goals going to come from? Who are out there?
We need better creativity then we need Auba back firing again. So yeah I can see the sense in this -But I fear it will be a while before we look like a proper team (unit) once again -If the last team sheet is anything to go by, it’ll be a while even if we do bring in the right players
Hahaha haha, why are you still talking about a team that is marked for relegation. Arsenal played 5 friendly pre season games , the lost 5 and drew 1 , that is just a precursor of what is coming this season.
I have long lost faith and stop supporting Arsenal
Why are you wasting your time posting on here then?
The big issue is our horrible decision making in management. We sell Guendouzi for 10mil just to bring in Lokonga for 20mil? Keeping Xhaka and Elneny? Not bringing any good RB? Not replacing Leno who clearly is past his best? Selling Willock who just broke PL record for scoring while no other midfielder can score a goal to save his own life? Still having Willian, Kolasinac, Torriera on our wage bill? Trying to sell AMN, Nketieh, Bellerin, Laca but succeeding in none. And the icing on the cake… Emi Martinez!
In what world does all that make sense??? I would sack the whole lot. Starting with Edu and Arteta.
Romano Fabrizio claimed today that, contrary to speculations, our two main strikers were actually unwell in the wake of our opening game
Knowing him as usually reliable in this kind game situation, I’m glad that the speculations may be wide of the mark
So I hope we can expect one, if not both, of them for the weekend game. I shudder to contemplate us meeting Chelsea without the two players.