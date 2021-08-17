Fabrizio Romano claims forward could be set to leave ‘in the next days’

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Alexandre Lacazette could be just days away from leaving Arsenal.

The Gunners striker is into the final 12 months of his current contract, although there has been little concrete rumours linking him with a move.

Laca was left out of the playing squad for our opening Premier league match of the term, alongside Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, with the club claiming that both were suffering with illness, and the Italian ‘In the know’ journalist doesn’t refute the clubs claims on that.

He does however insist that Auba isn’t close to an exit, despite recent links with a move to Barcelona and with him missing Friday’s fixture, but that his attacking team-mate could well be close to the exit door.

“I’m told they are sick,” Romano stated to the Arsenal Lounge. “I would keep an eye on Lacazette more than Aubameyang because there is a chance that Lacazette will be leaving Arsenal in the next days.”

This will likely come as exciting news for Arsenal fans who are keen to see our attack freshened up, although it remains to be seen whether the club have a replacement already lined up, with us having missed out on Tammy Abraham who has just joined Jose Mourinho’s Roma.

If we could secure Laca’s exit, who should be our number one target to replace him?

Patrick