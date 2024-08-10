Fabrizio Romano clarify Arsenal’s stance on Martin Zubimendi

Arsenal initially showed interest in Martin Zubimendi, the talented Real Sociedad midfielder, before shifting their attention to his teammate, Mikel Merino, this year. Real Sociedad has a reputation for developing exceptional football talents, particularly in midfield, and both Zubimendi and Merino have been instrumental in the club’s recent success, including their qualification for the Champions League last season.
Their performances also contributed to Spain’s Euro 2024 victory in Germany, further raising their profiles. Arsenal has made Merino a key target, while Liverpool has been actively pursuing Zubimendi.
Despite earlier reports suggesting that Arsenal had an interest in Zubimendi, Fabrizio Romano has clarified that Arsenal did not approach Real Sociedad for Zubimendi this summer. Instead, their focus has been solely on securing Mikel Merino. This indicates that Arsenal’s priority in strengthening their midfield lies with Merino, leaving Liverpool to pursue Zubimendi without competition from the Gunners.
Romano said, as quoted by The Sun:
“Many clubs tried to convince Martin Zubimendi in the last couple of years – Barcelona, Bayern, Arsenal, many clubs spoke to the player, he wasn’t keen on the move.
“It’s important to clarify that Arsenal were never negotiating for Zubimendi this summer.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
Merino and Zubimendi are two top midfielders, but we certainly cannot sign both in the same transfer window, so we opted for Merino, who is cheaper and just as effective.
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Merino would be good for the depth, but Zubimendi would be a star at 6. We are getting the wrong one out of the 2 imo. I’m gutted if he’s joining Liverpool
We’ll need a new no 6 next season, so doing that business preemptively would be smart, especially as there aren’t too many names that come to mind who are top quality which Zubimendi is. Unless Arsenal is trying to get the funds ready to make a huge forward purchase I believe we could easily afford Zubimenndi and bring in Saka’s backup
Sociedad qualified for the ’23/’24 based on its ’22/’23 4th place La Liga finish. It finished 6th in La Liga for ’23/’24 and will play in the Europa League this season. The ’23/’24 UCL tournament was the only time they have played in the tournament while either Merino or Zubimendi were playing for them in La Liga (since 2018 for Merino and 2019 for Zubimendi).
If Zubimendi did not want to play for Arsenal then there was no sense in pursuing a transfer with Sociedad.