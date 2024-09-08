Fabrizio Romano clarify the future of Real Madrid star who Arsenal wants to sign

Arsenal is among the clubs interested in signing Aurélien Tchouaméni, as the midfielder has attracted attention from several top teams.

The Frenchman is one of the most recognisable midfielders in the world and has already won multiple trophies with Real Madrid.

Arsenal has been strengthening their squad with world-class talent over the past few seasons, contributing to their impressive form. As a result, fans are hopeful that more elite players will join the team.

Although Tchouaméni has performed well since joining Madrid, the Spanish club might consider selling him if a substantial offer is made or if he requests a transfer.

Arsenal is actively working to persuade him to join, though their efforts could prove unsuccessful, as Tchouaméni reportedly has no desire to leave Madrid.

Fabrizio Romano has now delivered an update on the midfielder’s future, and he said on his Here We Go Podcast:

“I wanted to clarify something for 2024, 2025, 2026, whenever. The intention of Aurelien Tchouameni is to stay in Real Madrid. The intention of Real Madrid is to keep Aurelien Tchouameni as a crucial player for that project. For present and future. They are in love with Tchouameni; with the player, with the professional.

“How he acted in the centre-back position was something really appreciated by the technical staff at Real Madrid. So it’s absolutely not even considered for Real Madrid to sell Aurelien Tchouameni. The situation is perfect between the club and player.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tchouaméni is a solid midfielder who could be the ideal replacement for Thomas Partey next summer.

However, convincing him to leave Real Madrid and join us at the Emirates will be tough.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…