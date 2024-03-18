Fabrizio Romano clears the air about Brighton’s interest in Arsenal star

Reiss Nelson has been linked with a move to Brighton as he struggles for regular game time at Arsenal.

The winger has found himself behind the likes of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, and Leandro Trossard at the Emirates and might have to leave to get game time.

Mikel Arteta’s side has been performing well with the aforementioned players ahead of him on the pecking order, so there is hardly a desire to give other players game time.

Nelson was the subject of serious interest from Brighton in the summer when it seemed like he would leave Arsenal as a free agent.

However, he eventually signed a contract extension, and the Seagulls are still prepared to pay some money to add him to their squad.

Speaking about the rumour, Fabrizio Romano said in his exclusive on Caught Offside:

“Having struggled for playing time at Arsenal this season, Reiss Nelson is again being linked with a possible move away.

“Brighton appreciate the player, they already wanted him last summer when he decided to sign new deal at Arsenal after talks. But in order to decide about top targets, it will be crucial to understand Roberto De Zerbi’s future, so let’s see if he ends up leaving for another job, and, if so, who will replace him.”

Nelson has been struggling to play, and if he thinks he deserves more game time, he should leave the club.