Fabrizio Romano clears the air about Brighton’s interest in Arsenal star

Reiss Nelson has been linked with a move to Brighton as he struggles for regular game time at Arsenal.
The winger has found himself behind the likes of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, and Leandro Trossard at the Emirates and might have to leave to get game time.
Mikel Arteta’s side has been performing well with the aforementioned players ahead of him on the pecking order, so there is hardly a desire to give other players game time.
Nelson was the subject of serious interest from Brighton in the summer when it seemed like he would leave Arsenal as a free agent.
However, he eventually signed a contract extension, and the Seagulls are still prepared to pay some money to add him to their squad.
Speaking about the rumour, Fabrizio Romano said in his exclusive on Caught Offside:
“Having struggled for playing time at Arsenal this season, Reiss Nelson is again being linked with a possible move away.
“Brighton appreciate the player, they already wanted him last summer when he decided to sign new deal at Arsenal after talks. But in order to decide about top targets, it will be crucial to understand Roberto De Zerbi’s future, so let’s see if he ends up leaving for another job, and, if so, who will replace him.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
Nelson has been struggling to play, and if he thinks he deserves more game time, he should leave the club.
If Arsenal decide to sell Reiss Nelson, as I think they should, I doubt he would be short of suitors. He can be a star in any mid-to-low-table team in the EPL and elsewhere. But the scramble for his signature won’t be as intense as if it were last summer when he was a potential free agent
Reiss Nelson is a fine quality right winger football player. But constant injuries picking by him has set in in his football playing career to slow him down. And that’s unfortunate.
Definitely the current Arsenal’s team squad even if it wins the Epl and Ucl this season. Will still be strengthened next summer with some top quality new addition Signings.
And this could see Reiss Nelson to further falls behind in the pecking other in his the right wing position of playing in the team.
So therefore, I would think that a move away on transfer from Arsenal by Nelson next summer should be a good solution to his lingering lack of game time. And which should suit Arsenal and Nelson:
