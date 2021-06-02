Fabrizio Romano confirms and denies Arsenal interest in two supposed goalkeeper targets

Fabrizio Romano has completely ruled out any chance of Arsenal re-signing Wojciech Szczesny this summer, but our interest in signing Andre Onana is very ‘real’.

Bernd Leno’s future in North London appears to be very uncertain at present, with the German admitting in a press conference(via Arsenal.com) that he was open to a new challenge in April, and the club seems to be actively seeking reinforcements in the area.

Arsenal allowed Emi Martinez to quit the club last summer, joining Aston Villa, and was eventually replaced by Icelandic shot-stopper Alex Runarsson.

The club appeared to regret that decision when eventually moving to bring in Mat Ryan on loan in January, which saw Runarsson replaced in their Europa League quota for the knockout stages.

While the Brighton shot-stopper has since returned to his former club, there is many reports which claim he could move to North London on a permanent deal this summer, but Fabrizio Romano claims that Arsenal are pursuing Andre Onana at present.

The Ajax star has been out of action since February after picking up a doping ban, which he is currently appealing against. He is out of action until February 2022 if the current ban is upheld.

The ‘In The Know’ journalist completely rules out a deal to bring Szczesny back to the Emirates from Juventus this summer also.

André Onana is a real target in the Arsenal list, confirmed as @nos reported today. ⚪️🔴 #AFC – Arsenal are in direct contact wih his agents since January.

– Definitive suspension period will be key to understand Onana’s future.

– Impossible to bring Szczesny back, NO chance. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 1, 2021

Could Onana’s appeal results possibly affect Leno’s availability this summer?

