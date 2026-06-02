Fabrizio Romano confirms Arsenal has called to show interest in exciting teenager

Eli Junior Kroupi has become one of the most sought-after young players in the Premier League following a superb breakthrough campaign with Bournemouth.

The French forward enjoyed a remarkable 2025/26 season and finished as the highest-scoring teenager in the Premier League, underlining his immense potential and establishing himself as one of the division’s most exciting emerging talents.

His goals played a major role in Bournemouth securing qualification for the Europa League, although there is no guarantee he will still be at the club when they begin their European campaign next season. Interest in the striker has continued to grow as clubs assess their options ahead of the summer transfer window.

Arsenal among clubs monitoring striker

Several top clubs are tracking the forward, and Arsenal are among his admirers. The Gunners are expected to reshape their attacking options this summer, with Gabriel Jesus potentially heading for the exit and Viktor Gyokeres set to become the club’s first-choice striker.

Kroupi is viewed as an ideal addition because of his age, talent and enormous room for development. Arsenal believe he could provide quality depth while continuing to grow into one of Europe’s top forwards.

The club’s recruitment team has focused heavily on identifying young players with significant long-term potential, and Kroupi appears to fit that profile perfectly.

Romano confirms Arsenal interest

Fabrizio Romano has now confirmed that Arsenal’s interest is genuine and that the club has already made enquiries about the Bournemouth star.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano said:

“And then guys, the big gem on the market – Kroupi, the striker from Bournemouth. Bournemouth would love to keep the player, but after the fantastic season Eli Junior Kroupi had in terms of numbers, goals and quality, several top clubs have started calling.

“In the Premier League, the giants are interested.

“I can tell you for sure Arsenal have called, Manchester City have called, and more clubs are interested.”

The comments suggest that competition for Kroupi’s signature could be intense in the coming months. Arsenal may view him as a player capable of contributing immediately while also developing into a key figure for the future, but they are unlikely to be alone in their pursuit as interest from leading clubs continues to increase.

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