Fabrizio Romano confirms Arsenal has made an enquiry about signing defender

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Arsenal has indeed enquired about signing Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna following his stunning form at Euro 2024.

The defender is now one of the most sought-after players in Europe, having excelled for Bologna last season and impressed for Italy at the Euros.

Arsenal has been impressed with his performances and sees him as a potential left-footed centre-back option.

The Gunners are actively looking to bolster their squad with top talents from the Euros, but they face competition from clubs like Juventus and Real Madrid who are also interested in Calafiori.

While Romano confirms Arsenal’s interest, he notes that they have not yet progressed to formal negotiations for the centre-back.

The transfer insider said, as quoted by The Sun:

“For Calafiori, Arsenal made an enquiry to understand the situation of the player. I mean, it’s also normal when you are looking for a left-footed player, a left-foot defender. Calafiori is one of the best available now on the market.

“Arsenal have been showing their interest in the situation, but at the moment, it’s NOT a negotiation. There is no bid, there is no contact with Bologna, so it’s just an enquiry to understand the situation of Calafiori.”

Gabriel Magalhaes has been terrific as a left-footed centre-back for us, but he will have to prove he is better if we sign Calafiori.

