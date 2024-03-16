Fabrizio Romano confirms Arsenal is working on completing Raya transfer

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the future of Arsenal’s Champions League hero, David Raya, affirming that the Gunners are keen on retaining him.

Raya has been on loan at the Emirates since the beginning of the season, and his performances have left a positive impression on Arsenal.

Quickly establishing himself as the club’s first-choice goalkeeper over the highly-rated Aaron Ramsdale, Raya initially faced criticism. However, he has silenced doubters with consistent and impressive displays.

Raya’s standout moment came in Arsenal’s Champions League round of 16 match against FC Porto, where he emerged as the club’s hero.

Given his contributions and form, Arsenal is eager to secure Raya’s services beyond his loan spell.

Romano said in his Daily Briefing column:

“I want to tell you something about the hero of the night in the penalty shoot out against Porto; David Raya.

“He will, 100 percent be an Arsenal player next season. I told you already in October and November that Arsenal had a verbal plan with Brentford because they wanted to sign Raya last summer.

“Then the deal was changed because of Financial Fair Play rules, so Arsenal decided to proceed with a loan deal that had a buy option, and the two clubs had a gentlemen’s agreement that Arsenal would buy David Raya for £27m.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

After his heroics against FC Porto, even the strongest opposition to Raya as our first choice now trusts in the decision made by Mikel Arteta.

The gaffer has once again shown that he knows what he is doing, and we can trust his judgement.

Life is good for us Arsenal fans right now

