Fabrizio Romano confirms Arsenal to replace Bellerin this summer

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Hector Bellerin will be leaving Arsenal this summer with another right-back coming in in his place.

The right-back has lost his role in the first team in recent weeks, with Calum Chambers emerging as a solid option in the role, while Cedric Soares has also played at right-back this season.

The Spanish full-back’s future has been speculated in recent months, with Barcelona, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain amongst the names linked. ESPN (via Fichajes) recently claimed that only the Italian side remained keen on a deal, while Fabrizio Romano has today claimed that the defender will be leaving this summer.

He also added that supposed target Tariq Lamptey is not our first-choice to replace him, while Achraf Hakimi appears to be committed to staying with Inter Milan beyond the summer.

The Moroccan defender told Repubblica(via FR): “I’m planning my future with Inter. I hope to stay for a long time, I’m happy here”.

Romano also added that Arsenal has not opened any official channels to strike a deal for Hakimi.

The Gunners are also expected to sign a new left-back this summer, with Sead Kolasinac unlikely to command a first-team role next term when his loan with Schalke ends.

Patrick