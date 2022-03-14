Fabrizio Romano confirms Arsenal will earn a transfer windfall from another loanee

Lucas Torreira looks set to be the next player to earn Arsenal some money in transfers.

The former fan favourite quickly fell out of favour under Mikel Arteta and the Spaniard sent him out on loan to Atletico Madrid last season.

He didn’t get enough playing chances at the Spanish club even though he won a league title.

He is spending this season on loan at Fiorentina in Serie A. The move has been a successful one.

The Gunners agreed to a fee for his permanent signing when he moved to the Florence club.

They are now set to trigger that option and complete his signing, according to Fabrizio Romano.

He tweeted: “Fiorentina are more than happy with Lucas Torreira. Talks on to reach an agreement on (a) permanent deal with Arsenal – there’s €15m buy option clause included in (the) loan deal.

“Arsenal are open to let him go, it’d mean €25/26m from Torreira-Fiorentina and Guendouzi-OM deals.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

One great thing Mikel Arteta has done as Arsenal’s boss recently is helping us offload the players who don’t fit his system.

While doing that, we have earned some good money as well.

Torreira was a crowd favourite in his first season at the club, but he doesn’t really fit into the system the current manager uses and he has to leave.

