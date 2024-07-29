Fabrizio Romano confirms Arsenal’s next transfer priority after sealing Calafiori transfer

Arsenal is preparing to announce the signing of Riccardo Calafiori in the next few hours, and the Italian will not be the last player they sign this summer.

He will soon become their second biggest transfer acquisition of the summer after the permanent signing of David Raya. But who will be next?

Several players are on Arsenal’s shortlist, and the capture of Calafiori is expected to open the door for more business.

However, they have to take it one player at a time. Fabrizio Romano expects them to step up their interest in Mikel Merino after signing Calafiori.

The Spanish midfielder is expected to leave Real Sociedad this season after a superb Euro 2024 performance.

Arsenal has contacted his entourage about a move to North London, and the response was positive, setting the stage for them to advance talks.

However, Romano adds that signing the Spanish star will depend on how much Sociedad asks for, considering he has entered the final year of his current deal.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Merino was in fantastic form at Euro 2024, and the midfielder will be a great option for Arsenal.

With a year left on his deal, he should not be too expensive to sign, and we expect Mikel Arteta to do his best to convince him to make the transfer.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…