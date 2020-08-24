Fabrizio Romano confirms Gabriel Magalhaes in London for Arsenal medical

Arsenal are ever-nearing the announcement that Gabriel Magalhaes is a Gunner, with the defender confirmed as arriving in London today to complete his medical.

The Brazilian has been strongly linked with completing his switch from Lille this summer, and doubt over the potential deal can now withstand, with only the medical left to complete.

One eager fan used a flight tracker to follow Gabriel’s supposed flight into London Luton airport, and trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that the 22 year-old was in fact on that flight.

For everyone asking, this a Brazilian made private jet and it flew from Lille to Luton which is about 16miles to Colney pic.twitter.com/Ld0e3cMOMC — Liam (@itsAFCLiam) August 24, 2020

@FabrizioRomano can you approve this? 😂 — AFC Don Arteta (@_passby) August 24, 2020

Manchester United had tried to join the race for his signature late, but didn’t stand a chance after the likes of Edu and Mikel Arteta had given Gabriel an outline of their plans, and the vision they are trying to build.

Most recent reports claim that he even turned down a bigger wage offer from the Red Devils to commit to the new era at the Emirates, and he has now landed in London in order to complete his move.

There is no reason to expect any issues with the medical, with the defender only missing two matches during his career to day, with a slight foot injury 12 months ago which kept him out for less than two weeks.

Gabriel will now get the chance to team up with his new squad ahead of the new campaign, and may even sign in time to make the squad for the coming weekend’s tie with Liverpool in the Community Shield, although he may have to undergo a Coronavirus test or two before being allowed to join up with the playing squad.

Could Gabriel and Saliba both make their debuts this coming weekend?

