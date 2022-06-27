Welcome to Arsenal – Fabrizio Romano confirms Jesus has signed “100% done”

Finally at long last, Mikel Arteta has managed to nail down Arsenal’s top summer target from Man City, despite some last minute interest from Tottenham, which goes to show that the Gunners can still attract top class players even though we didn’t quite reach the Champions League next season.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed that all paperwork has now been completed in a tweet last night….

Gabriel Jesus to Arsenal, here we go! Personal terms fully agreed with his agent Marcelo Pettinati and his two partners. Gabriel signs until 2027, it’s 100% done. 🚨⚪️🔴 #AFC Arsenal already agreed £45m fee with Man City as revealed on Friday. Edu & Arteta, key for the deal. pic.twitter.com/06dTVNNLmM — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 26, 2022

Gabriel Jesus has an immense amount of experience in the Premier League, the Champions League and plays for Brazil, who are the favourites to win the World Cup later this year.

So Arsenal will have Fabio Vieira, Matt Turner, Marquinhos and Jesus training with the team ahead of the new season so we should be able to start the campaign with the new boys already integrated into the squad, and we hope they can all hit the grpund running

Welcome to Arsenal, Jesus, we hope you have many happy years at the home of football…

