Fabrizio Romano confirms major contract progress at Arsenal

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the contract renewals of three Arsenal players. The Gunners have taken a proactive approach to squad building in recent months. The recruitment team, spearheaded by Andrea Berta, have bolstered the playing squad not only in the transfer market, but internally as well. Contract extensions have been handed out to some key players in recent months, securing the club’s mid to long term future. The centre back pairing of Gabriel and Saliba along with Myles Lewis Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri have all had their contracts extended in recent months. The club’s attention has since turned to Bukayo Saka and Jurrien Timber since Saliba renewed. Now an update has been provided on the club’s plans to renew Declan Rice’s contract.

Talks progressing well for Saka and Timber

Fabrizio Romano offered an update on each of them in a recent video on his YouTube channel. On Bukayo Saka, he revealed that the Gunners are making very good progress in talks with his entourage. There is a mutual understanding between both parties, therefore the deal is moving in a positive direction. Conversations are also underway with Jurrien Timber’s camp over a new contract, with Mikel Arteta being a big fan of the defender. The Gunners have been satisfied with his displays so far, hence the contract talks, but they also believe he has a very high ceiling. Talks are also progressing on that front.

Declan Rice could be next in line

Romano then subsequently revealed that there are internal discussions over rewarding Declan Rice with a new contract. It should be noted that talks are currently not ongoing, but preparations are already taking place behind the scenes. As quoted from the video, he revealed: “Not today, not tomorrow, it is going to take time, but in Arsenal’s plans, there is also the idea to offer a new contract to Declan Rice. So Arsenal also want to discuss with Declan Rice and offer him a new deal.

“It is part of the plans. It is part of the conversation. So let us follow that situation, because also Declan is going to be one of the names being mentioned internally for a new deserved contract.”

Arsenal will do well to wrap up the ongoing negotiations as soon as possible. The trio are key members of Mikel Arteta’s core unit and securing their long term futures will go a long way in consolidating our strong position.

Benjamin Kenneth

