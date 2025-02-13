Fabrizio Romano confirms Nwaneri news Arsenal fans would love amidst injury crisis

Arsenal fans have been left shocked and saddened by the sheer misfortune their team has faced with injuries this season. Just when it seemed they had a brief respite from fitness concerns, they suffered another setback with the loss of Kai Havertz, who could now be sidelined for several months.

The German has been Arsenal’s main frontman despite questions over his effectiveness in the role, and with no transfer window until the summer, the Gunners must now find internal solutions to cope with his absence.

Amid the injury crisis, some positive news is emerging from the Emirates, where Arsenal are in talks to extend the contract of teenage star Ethan Nwaneri. The youngster has stepped up impressively in recent weeks, taking on greater responsibility in the first team as a result of the club’s depleted attack.

Nwaneri has been outstanding, and his performances have not gone unnoticed. Some of the top clubs in Europe are closely monitoring his situation, hoping for an opportunity to tempt him away from Arsenal. However, the Gunners are well aware of his potential and are determined to secure his long-term future.

According to Give Me Sport, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Arsenal are making significant progress in negotiations to extend Nwaneri’s contract. The club believes that, given the increased game time he is receiving, he is likely to commit to a new deal at the Emirates.

Nwaneri has already demonstrated his immense quality, and keeping hold of him is crucial for Arsenal’s future. The club must do everything possible to ensure he remains part of their squad for years to come.