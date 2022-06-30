Matteo Guendouzi is officially a Marseille player after agreeing a deal back in March with Arsenal.

The 23 year-old enjoyed an impressive spell in Ligue 1, earning a place in the France international squad as well as wearing the captain’s armband on occasion, and will now get the chance to continue his fine form in the Champions League next term after helping his side to a second-placed finish.

No issues/contacts needed between Arsenal and Olympique Marseille for Mattéo Guendouzi. Deal already in place since March, Guendouzi is Marseille player on permanent deal. 🇫🇷 #OM Arsenal will receive around €10m fee for Guendouzi and will also try to sell Lucas Torreira. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 29, 2022

This deal has been expected for months now, with his time in north London having been marred by more than one fallout with Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta. The midfielder was forced to train with alone after the Brighton game back in 2020 shortly after football had restarted after a break due to Coronavirus, and his card has appeared marked since.

While it was mooted that his spell with Hertha Berlin could have opened the door for him to get his Gunners career back on track, those hopes were quickly dashed, and he was eventually allowed to join Marseille on loan instead.

It really is a shame that a compromise couldn’t be found, as I believe he could bring a lot to our side, and there is still plenty of room for him to continue to improve with his best years ahead of him also.

Would Guendouzi be a regular starter in our current squad under a different manager?

Patrick

