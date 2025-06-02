Fabrizio Romano confirms that Arsenal is watching Premier League ace

Arsenal are reportedly keeping close tabs on Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo as they consider strengthening their attacking options ahead of the upcoming season. With the Gunners narrowly missing out on the Premier League title for a third consecutive year, discussions around refreshing key areas of the squad have intensified.

The Gunners are understood to be planning a minor overhaul rather than a full-scale rebuild, aiming to add quality and depth in positions that could elevate their title push. One of those positions is in the final third, where they seek a player who can contribute goals consistently and bring renewed energy to the forward line.

Mbeumo’s Performances Catching Widespread Attention

Mbeumo’s form for Brentford last season has put him firmly on the radar of several top-flight clubs. The attacker registered 20 goals and seven assists in the league, a highly impressive return for a player not operating within one of the league’s traditional top sides. His performances reflect a blend of technical ability, composure, and efficiency in front of goal.

The French-Cameroonian has developed into one of the most confident and reliable forwards in English football. His versatility across the frontline, combined with his strong work ethic, makes him an attractive prospect for clubs seeking to strengthen their attack with proven Premier League quality.

Arsenal Monitoring the Situation Among Other Clubs

Fabrizio Romano, as cited by Give Me Sport, confirmed interest from multiple Premier League clubs and stated:

“There are several clubs interested, Newcastle, Arsenal, many clubs. So let me say that Man United, Newcastle, Arsenal are all clubs monitoring the player. Let’s see what’s going to happen there for Bryan Mbeumo, but for sure, an interesting situation to follow.”

While Arsenal are reportedly interested, they will face strong competition for Mbeumo’s signature. The forward is unlikely to be available for a modest fee, and any potential deal could require a substantial offer. Nevertheless, his proven ability in the Premier League may justify the investment if the Gunners are serious about bolstering their attacking options.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…