Fabrizio Romano confirms that Arsenal target is up for sale

Jonathan David would be available for sale this summer in an enormous boost to Arsenal, who have been looking to add him to their squad.

The Sun confirms the Gunners are still monitoring the Canada international, and they would look to add him to their squad at the end of this campaign.

Mikel Arteta’s side needs to bolster their attack when this season ends as they rebuild their team under the Spanish boss.

Arsenal could lose Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette when their contracts expire in the summer, and they have a wishlist of new attackers who they will sign.

In a boost to their chances of landing David, transfer insider, Fabrizio Romano has revealed that the 22-year-old will leave Lille this summer.

He tweeted: “Lille are already prepared to sell some players this summer. Jonathan David’s rise from Jan 2018 has been excellent and top clubs have his name in the list. 🔴⭐️ #Lille

“David’s now Lille top scorer with 17 goals this season, 3 in UCL – and he’s just 22.

“Price tag around €50m.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

David has been in stunning form in this campaign, and he features highly on Arsenal’s list of targets.

He is developing rapidly, and he has shown enough to merit a move to the Emirates.

It remains unclear if he is our transfer priority, but if we would sign up to three strikers, then he should be among them.