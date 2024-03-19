Fabrizio Romano confirms this is Arsenal man’s last season at the club

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Cedric Soares’ future as his contract with Arsenal nears its expiration.

The defender has seen a decline in his role at Arsenal this season, yet efforts to secure his departure from the club during the past two transfer windows were unsuccessful.

Despite limited playing time, Soares could potentially conclude the season with two winners’ medals, given Arsenal’s success.

Arsenal values Soares’ presence in maintaining a competitive squad across various competitions. However, they do not intend to offer him a contract extension.

According to Romano, Soares will depart the Emirates at the end of the season, with several clubs expressing interest in acquiring his services once his contract expires.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Soares has served us with loyalty, but he has not been good enough for us over the last two terms.

He will leave Arsenal as a squad member, but he has been a good servant for the club who rarely complains about not getting enough game time.

We wish him the best, and he will find a new home where he can get more game time than he is getting now.