Fabrizio Romano delivers an update on Arsenal’s interest in Sow

Arsenal has widely been linked with a move for Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Djibril Sow in the last few weeks.

The Gunners have done a good job of strengthening the core of their group in this transfer window, but more additions are expected.

Sow could be one of them and the reports linking him with a move to the Emirates is simply refusing to go away.

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has now commented on the rumours and delivered an update on the player’s future.

He said in his column on Caught Offside:

“Some fans have asked me about reports in Italy on Djibril Sow, but my understanding is that no decision has been made by Sow yet.

“Lazio and Sevilla are insisting for him, let’s see if Arsenal decide to enter the race, but at the moment they’re happy with Thomas Partey staying.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Sow is one player who could improve our midfield options and push some players out of the club.

Reports have linked Thomas Partey with a move away from the Emirates and we could offload the ineffective Fabio Vieira before the window closes.

If any of these players leave, there will be space for Sow to arrive at the Emirates.

