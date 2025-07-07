Fabrizio Romano delivers an update on Arsenal’s pursuit of two players

Arsenal is intensifying its interest in several players as it works diligently to strengthen the squad ahead of the upcoming season. With expectations high, the Gunners are making notable moves in the transfer market to ensure they are significantly more competitive when the new campaign begins.

The club has officially confirmed the acquisitions of Martin Zubimendi and Kepa Arrizabalaga, with additional signings anticipated. These developments underscore Arsenal’s clear intent to build on recent performances and challenge more effectively across all competitions.

Transfer Activity Continues at Pace

Supporters are particularly keen to see the club finalise a move for Viktor Gyökeres during this transfer window. The striker has reportedly chosen Arsenal as his next destination, and his arrival would represent a substantial addition to the squad at the Emirates Stadium. However, the Gunners are not limiting their focus to one position.

According to reports, Arsenal are also pursuing Rodrygo and Noni Madueke, two highly rated wingers who have been linked with a move to the club for an extended period. Talks are said to be ongoing, with indications that preliminary discussions have already taken place regarding both players.

Fabrizio Romano, a well-regarded source for transfer news, has provided a key update on the situation. As cited by Give Me Sport, Romano stated:

“Arsenal appreciate Rodrygo, but nothing will happen before the Club World Cup ends. Noni Madueke talks will continue to understand if clubs can reach an agreement.”

A Strategic Window for the Gunners

The Gunners appear focused on concluding these deals swiftly, with the aim of having all key players integrated into the squad before the season commences. Securing both Rodrygo and Madueke would not only enhance squad depth but also provide valuable tactical options in wide attacking areas.

As the window progresses, it is clear that Arsenal’s recruitment team is acting with urgency and purpose. The pursuit of top-tier talent signals a club determined to compete at the highest level, with hopes high among the fanbase that these strategic moves will pay dividends in the months to come.

