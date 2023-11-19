Fabrizio Romano delivers an update on Ben White’s new deal

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the future of Ben White as discussions regarding a new contract with Arsenal are underway.

White is the latest in line as Arsenal prioritises securing new deals for their key players at the Emirates to prevent potential departures.

Since joining the club, White has displayed excellent performances, and Arsenal is keen on extending his stay for the long term.

While talks between the club and White’s representatives have been ongoing in recent weeks, there has been a lack of concrete updates, leaving many Arsenal fans uncertain about his future.

However, according to Romano, the defender is as eager to stay with Arsenal as the club is to retain him, indicating positive developments in the contract negotiations.

He said, as quoted by Caught Offside:

“Talks between Ben White and Arsenal continue to progress well – all parties want the same, so the agreement is getting closer, but I can’t say for sure yet when it will all be finalised.”

He added: “Sometimes these things take time, but there are no issues as far as I’m hearing – talks are ongoing, step by step.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

White is one of our key players and there is no chance we can lose him any time soon.

The smart thing to do would be to get him on a new deal to avoid losing him to another club.

