Fabrizio Romano delivers an update on Elneny’s future

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Mohamed Elneny’s future, as the Egyptian midfielder garners interest from clubs in Turkey and Saudi Arabia.

Despite being an essential presence in the Arsenal dressing room, Elneny sees limited playing time, a situation that left fans surprised when he signed a new deal last season. Arsenal continues to utilise his talents in certain matches when their top choices are unavailable or rested.

While Elneny expresses a desire to stay at the club and may be open to a new short-term deal, he has become a sought-after player. Clubs in Turkey and Saudi Arabia see him as a valuable addition to their teams, and Romano has delivered the latest update on his future.

The transfer insider exclusively wrote on Caught Offside:

“I reported some days ago that Trabzonspor, Galatasaray, Besiktas and Saudi clubs are interested in Elneny.

“There is no clarity on the formula yet because it’s still very early stages, just informal calls and interest. There’s nothing concrete so far, but it’s a possibility for Elneny to leave Arsenal this January.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Elneny is not a player that we will do all we can to keep in the squad and we should allow him to leave this month if an offer comes in.

But keeping him until the summer and releasing him after finding a replacement will be smarter.

