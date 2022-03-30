Fabrizio Romano delivers an update on two Arsenal midfielders

Fabrizio Romano has delivered an update on the future of Lucas Torreira and Mohamed Elneny ahead of the summer transfer window.

While Torreira has enjoyed a fruitful loan spell at Fiorentina, Elneny remains just a squad member at the Emirates and he has an expiring contract at the club.

The Gunners are unlikely to extend the Egyptian’s stay beyond this campaign and he is now free to negotiate a move to another club.

In contrast, Torreira has done enough to earn the trust of Fiorentina and the Italian club will not be smart to allow him to leave them at the end of this season.

Romano says talks with Fiorentina over keeping Torreira will begin soon, while Elneny is leaving, as most fans have expected.

He tweeted: “Arsenal are prepared to let Lucas Torreira leave the club on a permanent deal in June. Talks will take place soon with Fiorentina – buy option clause available for €15m.

“Mohamed Elneny is also expected to leave the club, no talks to extend his contract as of now.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Both players have been important contributors to Arsenal in their careers before now.

But in the last few seasons, they haven’t done well and they will probably be better off if they play for a smaller club.