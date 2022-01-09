Fabrizio Romano discusses Arsenal’s January plans for their midfield

Transfer insider, Fabrizio Romano says Arsenal is looking to bolster their midfield and names two players they could sign.

The Gunners have done well in the transfer window recently after signing players in midfield and defence who have delivered so far.

Mikel Arteta’s side still needs reinforcements, and it seems a new midfielder could be added to the squad soon.

Romano delivered a new update on the Gunners and reveals that Lyon’s Bruno Guimarães is a target and Juventus’ Arthur Melo

He tweeted: “Arsenal are working to sign a new midfielder. Bruno Guimarães appreciated but currently not discussed as January target – deal too complicated, €45m fee.

“Arthur Melo on loan has been discussed days ago – but still no talks/contacts with Juve. Three names in the list.”

Signing a new midfielder this month has become even more important because of the absence of Mohamed Elneny and Thomas Partey.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles can also play in that position, but he has moved to AS Roma on loan.

Arthur is the most likely midfielder to join the Gunners because we can sign the former Barcelona man on loan for the rest of this season.

