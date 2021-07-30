Fabrizio Romano downplays Willian move but admits ‘work in progress’ on Arsenal exit

Arsenal are believed to be keen on finding Willian a new home ahead of the new season, but Fabrizio Romano is refuting claims of a move to Al-Ahli.
Reports were claiming that he had been in talks with Saudi-based club Al-Ahli, with some claiming he was ‘very close’ to completing such a move, but Fabrizio Romano has moved to refute that any such talks have even been held, nor has any contact even been made.
The Italian football journalist adds that Arsenal are working on finding him a potential suitor however.
There’s absolutely nothing advanced/agreed between Willian and Al-Ahli. Not even contacts or talks. 🇸🇦 #AFC #AlAhli
Willian is still thinking about leaving Arsenal in the next days. Work in progress but not with Al-Ahli.
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 30, 2021
The midfielder only joined the club from London rivals Chelsea 12 months ago, with us seemingly believing he would be a good fit with manager Mikel Arteta looking to bring some experience into the side, but the Brazilian failed to find any kind of form in our famous red and white, and I would be shocked if you found a single Gunner who would be unhappy to hear that he had left the club.
Does anyone believe Willian could find form with Arsenal this season?
Patrick
9 CommentsAdd a Comment
Willian is joke & Arteta’s biggest mistake so far. It will surely be good riddance to bad shit. Let him go to wherever he will feel whatever he wants to feel to be good again. He’s Arsenal’s worst signing ever.
Edu was the prime mover in the signing of Willian who is well past his best.
As one of the four over-aged outfield players permitted in our U-23 squad, Yeah! Sure! Why not?
The obvious question for you to ask PATRICK(as ever) is NOT does ANY Gooner believe he could find form.
You should instead ask why this mistake was made and how can we ensure this sort of catastrophe will not be repeated.
If you can find me a SINGLE thinking Gooner who still thinks Willian can find form, then I challenge you to provide one.
That is how certain I am that your question is a silly, needless and redundant one to have asked.
To me it wasn’t a risk signing him last season
Bags of experience ,free signing although cost us a reported 30 million over 3 years including signing on fee and was still playing at a high lvl when he signed .
There could be loads of reasons it hasn’t worked out ,which I’ve wrote before so no need to repeat but the it hasn’t worked out and he’s taken up a squad place of some of our hungry youngsters so for me if we can offload then all the better .
Easier said than done though so could see him lining up once again for us this season ,if so he needs to up his game and Arteta needs to get the best out of him ,still a solid player in there somewhere.
AT THE TIME I THOUGHT LIKE YOU DAN.
Easy to be wise after the event. But managers are well paid to be wise BEFORE the event and that is why they are managers and highly paid!
i wonder is there any chance of him joining mesut ozil in turkey ?. i would certainally contribute to willians plane fare there.i do not know the ins and outs of this horrible transfer fiasco, was it edu or was it arteta. either way, whoever was responsible for pushing it through should hang their head in shame.get rid of at all costs, please.
AT THE TIME I THOUGHT LIKE YOU DAN.
Easy to be wise after the event. But managers are well paid to be wise BEFORE the event and that is why they are managers and highly paid!
With his high wages and apparent poor fitness, we’re stuck with him for 2 more years.
Time for that “ruthlessness” Arteta was crowing about. Leave him home, not even in squad until he shapes up and gets his mind right.
Poor poor example for youngsters; lazy, out of shape, trash performances yet still gets picked.