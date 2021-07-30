Fabrizio Romano downplays Willian move but admits ‘work in progress’ on Arsenal exit

Arsenal are believed to be keen on finding Willian a new home ahead of the new season, but Fabrizio Romano is refuting claims of a move to Al-Ahli.

Reports were claiming that he had been in talks with Saudi-based club Al-Ahli, with some claiming he was ‘very close’ to completing such a move, but Fabrizio Romano has moved to refute that any such talks have even been held, nor has any contact even been made.

The Italian football journalist adds that Arsenal are working on finding him a potential suitor however.

There’s absolutely nothing advanced/agreed between Willian and Al-Ahli. Not even contacts or talks. 🇸🇦 #AFC #AlAhli Willian is still thinking about leaving Arsenal in the next days. Work in progress but not with Al-Ahli. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 30, 2021

The midfielder only joined the club from London rivals Chelsea 12 months ago, with us seemingly believing he would be a good fit with manager Mikel Arteta looking to bring some experience into the side, but the Brazilian failed to find any kind of form in our famous red and white, and I would be shocked if you found a single Gunner who would be unhappy to hear that he had left the club.

Does anyone believe Willian could find form with Arsenal this season?

