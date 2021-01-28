Fabrizio Romano expects Balogun situation to unravel ‘in the coming days’

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that he expects news to emerge on the future of Folarin Balogun ‘in the coming days’, with Arsenal still keen to tie him down to a new deal.
The forward is claimed to still hold a strong relationship with the club which he loves, but his agent has supposedly shown resistance to his client signing a new deal, with both Eddie Nketiah and Balogun both vying for minutes in the same role, and both under the same agency the Elite Project Group Ltd.
Folarin is yet to start a senior match for our side, but has impressed coming off the bench in the Europa League this term.
Fans no doubt want to see more minutes for their young future star, but the club needs to sort out the 19 year-old’s future before we are likely to see him feature again.
In The Know journalist Fabrizio Romano reiterates that the player just wants to play football, and that we should expect to find out more on what his future will hold over the coming days.
Fabrizio told his Here We Go Podcast: “Balogun wants to play. He only wants to play. If he’s going to play, there’s chances for Arsenal,” he said.
“But if he’s not going to play, then there are chances for other clubs. He’s in a good relationship with the club cause he loves Arsenal. I think in the coming days we will understand more on his future. Keep an eye on Bundesliga. Some German clubs are really interested but not RB Leipzig.”
Balogun can talk to clubs overseas over a potential free transfer at the end of the season once he enters into the final six months of his playing contract.
Do fans hold Balogun in higher regard than Nketiah?
Patrick
3 CommentsAdd a Comment
If he signs a new deal then he has to be straight into the 1st team set up and Eddie will probably have to go on loan or possibly sold with a buy back clause as Arsenal rate Nketiah.
Tough spot for the kid but if he looks at Saka who was in the same boat with Liverpool hovering around with 6months or so left on his deal not too long ago before signing a new deal and got his chance for showing his commitment to the club and Mikel.
Grass isnt always greener but if he leaves then so be it.
If we bit the bullet and stopped selecting Nketiah we could keep Balogun. Nketiah has scored plenty in the under 23s etc but has had lots of wasted chances in the EPl while Bologun has had none.
Just another case of blood sucking agent destabilising young player and negatively influencing club negotiation. These parasites should be banned from football as right now they are more like human traffickers than football agents.