Fabrizio Romano explains why Arsenal withdrew their interest in Neves

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Arsenal was indeed close to signing Ruben Neves in the summer before ultimately withdrawing their interest.

Neves, who was anticipated to leave Wolves at the end of the previous season, garnered interest from several top European clubs, including Barcelona. However, an unexpected turn of events saw him sign for Al Hilal in Saudi Arabia.

This transfer raised eyebrows as many had anticipated Neves moving to a larger European club. Neves himself mentioned having interest from top clubs recently, and Romano has provided further details on Arsenal’s interest in the Portuguese midfielder.

The transfer insider wrote in the Daily Briefing:

“To clarify what this means here, Barcelona had an agreement with Neves on personal terms. Arsenal asked his agent about a potential move, but it was less advanced than Barca.

“In the end, it didn’t happen because Wolves only wanted to sell for a fee in excess of €40m and the best proposal was from Al Hilal.

“The money was the issue – it was impossible for Barcelona to complete with this offer, and Arsenal decided to leave talks as it emerged that Thomas Partey would be staying.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Neves could have been a fine player on our books, but the Portugal international chose to move to the Saudi Pro League.

We have signed some fine midfielders, and there will be better options available to sign when Thomas Partey eventually leaves us.

Hopefully, the Ghanaian will be fit again to play an important role in our season as we bid to end it in fine fashion.

LOONEY TOONS! Revenge is sweet

Watch the latest podcast from our friends from DublinArsenal discussing our win over the TOON ARMY and looking towards Sheff United

Do you want to read our whole collection of history articles? Check out our Just Arsenal History section

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…