Fabrizio Romano gives a new update on Arsenal’s plans for Mikel Arteta’s future

Mikel Arteta is expected to sign a new contract with Arsenal despite his current deal running until the end of next season.

The Arsenal manager remains one of the club’s most important figures and is widely respected for the progress he has overseen since taking charge at the Emirates. Under his leadership, Arsenal have developed into one of the most competitive and consistent teams in England, while also re-establishing itself among Europe’s elite clubs.

Since Arteta’s arrival, the Gunners have consistently challenged at the highest level and are now close to securing both Premier League and Champions League success. The club’s hierarchy reportedly believes he is the right manager to continue leading the project long term.

Contract talks temporarily paused

Discussions regarding a new contract reportedly began earlier in the season, although negotiations have currently been placed on hold while Arsenal focus on their ongoing title challenges.

With the campaign approaching a decisive stage, both the club and the manager are understood to be prioritising on-pitch matters before finalising any agreement regarding his future.

Despite the delay, there remains strong confidence that Arteta will eventually commit his future to Arsenal once the season concludes.

Romano provides the latest update

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has now provided an update on the situation and suggested that further discussions are expected after the campaign ends.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano said:

“Mikel Arteta remains in conversations with Arsenal over a new contract, but nothing will be done or completed now.

“It’s a topic for after the end of the season. Now the full focus is on the Premier League title and Champions League.

“After that, any moment could be good for Arsenal and Arteta to continue their conversations and try to close the agreement over a new deal.”

For Arsenal, securing Arteta’s long-term future would represent another important step as the club continues building towards sustained domestic and European success.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, don’t hesitate to get in touch with us through this link…