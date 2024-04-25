Fabrizio Romano gives an update on Arsenal’s pursuit of quality midfielder

Bruno Guimaraes is the subject of transfer interest from top European clubs, and Arsenal is one of his suitors.

The Gunners are in the market for new players to continue improving their squad, and Guimaraes has been on their radar.

He is arguably the most important player at Newcastle at the moment and might leave them in the summer.

Apart from Arsenal, teams like Manchester City and PSG are also monitoring the Brazilian, and it will be tough for the Magpies to keep him.

However, at the moment, there is no concrete interest in his signature, as revealed by Fabrizio Romano.

The transfer insider writes in his column on Caught Offside:

“We’ve had more stories about Bruno Guimaraes, this time being linked with Manchester City. Still, as mentioned in recent days, Bruno is being linked with every top club in the world at the moment – City, Arsenal, PSG, United, all the clubs… it’s normal that all these clubs like and follow Bruno but according to my sources, nothing is advanced or concrete so far. There are no discussions taking place now, it will take some days or weeks to understand more. No fresh changes.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Guimaraes has been one of the best midfielders in the Premier League since he moved to Newcastle.

He is a player who will add quality to our ranks and is a superb replacement for Thomas Partey.

Because he has been in England for some time, he will settle in quickly in our group.

