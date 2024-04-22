Fabrizio Romano gives an update on the future of an Arsenal target

Ferland Mendy is one of the players Arsenal is following, and his future is far from certain at Real Madrid.

Los Blancos are looking to sign Alphonso Davies from Bayern Munich at the end of this season.

The Canadian also looks prepared to move to Madrid and it is a deal that most people expect to happen.

The imminent arrival of the rapid left back means Madrid must sell one of their players in that position, and it might not be Fran Garcia.

This is why Mendy has been tipped to leave the club at the end of this campaign and Arsenal is waiting in the wings to snap him up.

Fabrizio Romano has now delivered an update on his future, and the transfer insider wrote exclusively on Caught Offside:

“One story I’ve spoken about a lot here is the one involving Alphonso Davies. While there’s no update to speak of on his future yet, there have been stories involving Ferland Mendy possibly leaving Real Madrid that I thought I’d clarify.

“L’Equipe have linked Mendy with the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal, but my understanding is that his future is still open – he could be sold or he could even sign a contract extension.

“Still, Real Madrid can’t enter the new season with Mendy, Fran Garcia and also Davies. So obviously, if they sign Davies it is because a left-back has to leave. Let’s see if it’s Mendy or not. Real Madrid would only sign Davies now if they sell a left-back.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Mendy will be a fine left-back to add to our group, having won several top club trophies in his career so far.

However, we also have many left-backs in our squad, and we should offload those we don’t need to make room for him.

