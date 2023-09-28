Fabrizio Romano gives an update on the future of Arsenal target

Arsenal is among the clubs interested in acquiring the services of the banned Brentford striker, Ivan Toney, and Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on his future.

Arsenal has been monitoring the English striker since Brentford’s promotion to the Premier League and has continued to express interest in him.

Currently serving a ban for betting-related offences, Toney is expected to depart from his current club in the upcoming year.

According to Romano, the striker has expressed his intention to embark on a new footballing adventure in 2024. This announcement could potentially provide Arsenal with a boost in their pursuit of securing his signature.

He tweeted:

“Ivan Toney’s plan remains clear: try new, different opportunity in 2024 as he signed with new agents, represented by Stellar.

“Arsenal and Chelsea are both informed on potential conditions of the deal for January or summer, different price.

“Race still open.”

This opens the door for the Gunners to raise the funds needed to seal the deal for him, but they will face competition from other top clubs.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Toney is one of the best strikers in the Premier League and the Englishman will certainly do a good job for us.

However, adding him to the group means the end of the road for one of Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus, with Nketiah the more likely to be let go by the club.

