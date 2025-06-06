Fabrizio Romano gives more details about what he knows of Arsenal’s Kepa interest

Arsenal are actively exploring options to reinforce their goalkeeping department ahead of the new season, with reports suggesting that Kepa Arrizabalaga is being considered as a potential backup to David Raya. The club is understood to be seeking a reliable second-choice goalkeeper, particularly with Neto set to return to Bournemouth following the conclusion of his loan.

Last season, Neto joined Arsenal temporarily, while Bournemouth secured the services of Kepa on loan from Chelsea. The Spanish international delivered a solid campaign for the Cherries, contributing to their stability between the posts. However, Bournemouth have opted not to make his move permanent, and Kepa has now returned to his parent club in West London.

Kepa No Longer in Chelsea’s Plans

Despite his return to Stamford Bridge, Kepa is reportedly not part of Chelsea’s future plans and has been instructed to find a new club ahead of the 2024–25 season. With limited opportunities expected at Chelsea, the goalkeeper could face a season on the sidelines unless he secures a move elsewhere.

Arsenal have now emerged as a possible destination, with the club evaluating whether he would be a suitable understudy to first-choice goalkeeper David Raya. Kepa’s Premier League experience and recent performances at Bournemouth make him a viable candidate for the role.

Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano has provided insight into the situation. As quoted by Give Me Sport: “Yes, it’s not a done deal but an option. He has a £ 5 million release clause and Arsenal asked for salary conditions.”

Arsenal Assessing Squad Depth

Given the demands of competing in multiple competitions next season, Arsenal are keen to ensure depth and reliability across all positions. The goalkeeping department is no exception, and the potential addition of Kepa could provide valuable experience and competition within the squad.

Kepa’s willingness to continue his career in North London will be a determining factor. If personal terms can be agreed, a deal may be reached. Arsenal’s proactive approach in identifying reinforcements highlights their intent to strengthen key areas and maintain momentum ahead of the new campaign.

