Fabrizio Romano gives more insight into Arsenal’s interest in Cunha

The striker has drawn attention for his performances, establishing himself as one of the most reliable attackers in the Premier League. With several top clubs monitoring him, Cunha has emerged as a possible target for Arsenal, who are looking to strengthen their squad further in January. Reports in recent weeks have highlighted that the Gunners consider him a viable option to bolster their attacking options.

However, Wolves are reportedly reluctant to part with the player midway through the season. With relegation looming as a real threat, they are determined to hold on to one of their key players until at least the summer. Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano provided insight into the situation, telling Give Me Sport:

“Arsenal have been tracking Cunha’s progress even before his recent excellent form but no club-to-club contact has been made so far and Wolves insist on their intention to keep Cunha until June. Let’s see what happens, based on eventual proposals.”

This cautious stance by Wolves may complicate Arsenal’s plans, as they would need to present an offer significant enough to change Wolves’ stance.

Cunha’s addition could elevate Arsenal’s attack, bringing creativity, versatility, and a consistent goal threat to an already potent lineup. While Arsenal boasts one of the strongest squads in the league, adding Cunha in January would provide more depth and improve their chances of competing strongly in the second half of the season. Whether Arsenal can secure his signature or will have to wait until the summer remains to be seen, but Cunha’s performances make him a target worth pursuing.