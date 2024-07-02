Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Fabrizio Romano hints Arsenal wants to leave it late to sign striker for a cheaper fee

Arsenal has been following Viktor Gyökeres for several months, but his 100 million euro release clause at Sporting Club is considered too high for them to pay.

The Swede was in fantastic form last season, and most people expected him to find a new home in the previous month.

However, June was quiet for the striker, and Arsenal did not make much noise in the transfer market.

That is expected to change in July and August, with the Gunners likely to ensure they sign the right players for their squad.

Gyökeres is one of the most improved strikers in Europe over the last year, and Arsenal fans dream of seeing him in their squad.

However, Fabrizio Romano has now revealed why they probably have not made a move for him just yet.

He reveals, as quoted by The Sun:

“For Viktor Gyökeres, Sporting still want the release clause, they want a package of €100m (£85m).

“This is an expensive deal & this is why Arsenal have shown interest in recent months, but at the moment, are still not advancing.

“We know that sometimes, in the market, the price can change. In June, you have a price & then in July, in August, it can change.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Gyokeres will be a fine addition to our group, but at 100 million euros, the striker is far too expensive.

Sporting might reduce their asking price if we do not rush to sign him.

  2. I said it earlier that this summer may not witness the multi-million pound deals that we saw in windows past, especially from PL clubs. I expect clubs to be a bit more cautiously realistic about the amount of money they splash on players. The fear of PSR and FFP will force clubs to keep the purse strings a wee bit under some restrictive control.
    So I can understand the stance of our club. It is a realistic one, especially so as the club is not in such a great and urgent need of a striker, to be honest.
    The club may also need to sort out a few more outgoings before they can splash the cash.

