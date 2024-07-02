Fabrizio Romano hints Arsenal wants to leave it late to sign striker for a cheaper fee

He reveals, as quoted by The Sun:
“For Viktor Gyökeres, Sporting still want the release clause, they want a package of €100m (£85m).
“This is an expensive deal & this is why Arsenal have shown interest in recent months, but at the moment, are still not advancing.
“We know that sometimes, in the market, the price can change. In June, you have a price & then in July, in August, it can change.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
Gyokeres will be a fine addition to our group, but at 100 million euros, the striker is far too expensive.
Sporting might reduce their asking price if we do not rush to sign him.
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
But it’s also likely that another club will intercept while we wait for the decline!
I said it earlier that this summer may not witness the multi-million pound deals that we saw in windows past, especially from PL clubs. I expect clubs to be a bit more cautiously realistic about the amount of money they splash on players. The fear of PSR and FFP will force clubs to keep the purse strings a wee bit under some restrictive control.
So I can understand the stance of our club. It is a realistic one, especially so as the club is not in such a great and urgent need of a striker, to be honest.
The club may also need to sort out a few more outgoings before they can splash the cash.