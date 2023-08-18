Fabrizio Romano hints at Arsenal’s interest in Bayern Munich star

Fabrizio Romano has suggested that Arsenal could potentially pursue a move for Benjamin Pavard in the near future, following the unfortunate injury setback to Jurrien Timber.
Despite Arsenal’s commendable acquisitions in the transfer market, Timber sustained a significant injury during his inaugural competitive appearance for the club. This injury is projected to keep him sidelined for an extended period.
As a result, Arsenal finds itself faced with a decision regarding whether to secure a replacement defender within the limited time remaining in the transfer window.
Pavard, who is also being closely monitored by Manchester United, has conveyed his desire to depart from Bayern Munich, thereby necessitating a resolution for his future.
This development presents Arsenal with an opportunity to consider a move for Pavard, especially given the defensive gap left by Timber’s injury. Romano has alluded to this potential development on his Twitter account, advising fans to remain vigilant for further updates regarding Arsenal’s interest in Pavard over the coming days.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Pavard is one of the finest full-backs available on the market at the moment and would be a good signing for us if we add him to our group.
The defender has done well for his club and country over the years and has a lot of experience in winning trophies at Bayern and at the international level.
Kieran Tierney starred in the third kit launch which hints he is going nowhere, they all tucked in their shirts like KT in the photos probably paying homage to him lol.
It is true that Pavard is a Good defender, but lacks the pace for Arsenals highline defence. He is more suited to a deeper defensive line.//At present, In defence Arsenal have Tomiyasu, Jakub kiwior, Tierney,nuno Tavares, Zinchenko, Saliba, Gabriel and Rob Holding. //The only sure one being sold is Rob Holding. Tierney may now stay unless a team meets Arsenals real valuation of £35 million. Arteta may convert Nuno Tavares into a winger unless a team meets Arsenals real valuation of £30 million. //Arteta has plenty cover for Timber but not for the unorthodox system. So this tells us that the purchase of a new defender would need plenty of pace for the highline defence plus be versitile enough to be able to play the unorthodox rightback position. Not sure Pavard fits that profile.Arteta may look elsewhere.
Why not give Ruell Walters a chance – can’t keep just buying new players!