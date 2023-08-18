Fabrizio Romano hints at Arsenal’s interest in Bayern Munich star

Fabrizio Romano has suggested that Arsenal could potentially pursue a move for Benjamin Pavard in the near future, following the unfortunate injury setback to Jurrien Timber.

Despite Arsenal’s commendable acquisitions in the transfer market, Timber sustained a significant injury during his inaugural competitive appearance for the club. This injury is projected to keep him sidelined for an extended period.

As a result, Arsenal finds itself faced with a decision regarding whether to secure a replacement defender within the limited time remaining in the transfer window.

Pavard, who is also being closely monitored by Manchester United, has conveyed his desire to depart from Bayern Munich, thereby necessitating a resolution for his future.

This development presents Arsenal with an opportunity to consider a move for Pavard, especially given the defensive gap left by Timber’s injury. Romano has alluded to this potential development on his Twitter account, advising fans to remain vigilant for further updates regarding Arsenal’s interest in Pavard over the coming days.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Pavard is one of the finest full-backs available on the market at the moment and would be a good signing for us if we add him to our group.

The defender has done well for his club and country over the years and has a lot of experience in winning trophies at Bayern and at the international level.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…