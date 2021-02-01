Fabrizio Romano insists Arsenal are ‘so busy’ on Deadline Day

Fabrizio Romano is hard at work as you would expect on Deadline Day, and he claims that Arsenal are also working hard to get their deals over the line.

The Gunners are linked with possible exits for Shkodran Mustafi, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Reiss Nelson and Joe Willock, and Nelson has just had a move to Valencia break down according to Romano.

The journalist posted on his Twitter: “There’s no agreement between Arsenal and Valencia for Reiss Nelson on loan – the deal is not happening. Other clubs interested but he could also stay. #AFC are still looking for a left-back today. #DeadlineDay.”

It was on this post where he replies to another comment asking for more Arsenal news, to which he replied: “You’re so busy today I see bro.”

We are also linked with the potential signing of a left-back, with Sead Kolasinac having departed on loan this month, while Kieran Tierney’s injuries of late will not have helped the situation.

Crystal Palace’s Patrick Van Aanholt could well be one we are looking at, but I’m seeing very little concrete information on such a move currently.

Could Arsenal surprise us with another move today? Maybe another midfielder to compete with Xhaka for a spot alongside Partey?

Patrick